4 held for five cases of theft

Yamunanagar, August 3
A team of the special cell of the Yamunanagar police has arrested four persons and in connection with five theft cases.
Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, said the accused had been identified as Vishal, Mangta, Rambhul, all residents of Unheri village, and Sumeet of Danatpur village of Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh).
He said they were today produced before a court where they were sent to judicial custody. With the arrest of these persons, five cases of theft were solved.
