4 held for 'giving celphos' to cattle

Karnal, February 12
In a shocking revelation in the death of 45 heads of cattle in gaushala, the Karnal police have arrested four persons for allegedly giving celphos to the bovines by mixing it in jaggery. One accused is still at large and the police are making efforts to arrest him.
The accused have been identified as Vishal, a resident of Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, Rajat, a resident of Mangal Colony, Karnal, Suraj, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, and Sonu of Ambala Cantt, said Inspector Mohan Lal, CIA-2 in-charge.
Amar, a resident of Shahabad, is still absconding, he added.On the day of Basant Panchami on January 26, they hatched a conspiracy to kill cattle at a gaushala in Phoosgarh, on the outskirts of the city. They entered the premises of the gaushala and mixed celphos (aluminum phosphide) with jaggery and served it to the cattle, after which they died, he maintained.
“They will be produced in the court on Monday and taken on police remand so that the involvement of others can be determined. We will also try to determine where they had committed such an act earlier,” said Inspector Mohan Lal.
On January 27, 45 heads of cattle were found dead on the premises of the gaushala, after which the Karnal police have registered a case at the Sector-32/33 police station. Two committees constituted to probe the matter.
