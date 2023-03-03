4 held for sharing location of RTA teams with transporters

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 2

A team of the CM flying squad has arrested four persons for allegedly sharing the location of Regional Transport Authority teams with transporters of overloaded vehicles.

The location was being shared through WhatsApp groups and the drivers of the overloaded vehicles were allegedly skipping the checkpoints to avoid penalty for the overloading of vehicles.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sagar and Azad, both residents of Lakkar village of Yamunanagar district, Aashish of Sarsawa town in Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) and Ravi Bhatia of Balwant Rai Colony in Yamunanagar.

Janak Raj, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri, said the accused were produced before a court in Jagadhri today.

He said the court sent Sagar and Azad to one-day police remand. He said Aashish and Ravi Bhatia were sent to judicial custody. According to information, on a tip-off, a team of the CM flying squad arrested Sagar, Azad, Aashish and Ravi Bhatia from Jagadhri on Wednesday. During interrogation, they told the squad members that they were running a WhatsApp group named ‘Jai Mahadev’ to share the location of the RTA teams with the transporters operating overloaded vehicles. A case was registered in this regard.