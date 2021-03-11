4 held for sharing Regional Transport Authority teams’ location with transporters

Karnal, August 14
Four persons were arrested by the detective staff of the Karnal police on Saturday for allegedly sharing the location of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) teams with the transporters of overloaded vehicles through WhatsApp groups so that the latter could skip the checkpoints to avoid penalty for overloading of vehicles.
They were causing a huge loss to the state exchequer by doing so, the police said. Detective staff incharge Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar said they had been taken on four-day police remand as the police had to ascertain the involvement of other accused in the nexus. Following a tip-off, a team of the detective staff arrested the accused near a dhaba on the National Highway No. 44, he added.
Those arrested were identified as Zubair and Sahir of Uttar Pradesh, Sameer (alias Ankush) of Rohtak and Azam of Sheikhupura Jagir in the district. The police seized four mobile phones, Rs 6,300 in cash and two cars from their possession, he said.
The investigation revealed that they had created several WhatsApp groups for sharing the location of RTA teams. The probe also revealed that they used to charge Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 from every transporter for the purpose.
