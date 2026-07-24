4 held in cyber fraud case; five phones seized

The Gurugram police arrested four accused including a foreign national for supplying bank accounts to cyber criminals. Five mobiles recovered from their possession. The arrests were made on Wednesday near Signature Tower, Gurugram with the help of technical surveillance.

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According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Rajkumar, resident of Sikora village, Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, Satyam, resident of Mothin village, Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Subhash Kumar, resident of Manjhagarh village, Gopalganj district, Bihar and foreign national Dossinena Iddriss, resident of Seguela, currently residing in Delhi.

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During police interrogation, it was revealed that Dossinena Iddriss came into contact with Subhash through another individual and instructed him to arrange bank accounts for cyber criminals. Subhash then involved Satyam, who further brought Rajkumar into the operation. The accused Rajkumar and Satyam opened bank accounts in their own names as well as in the names of other individuals and handed them over to Subhash.

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They received Rs 10,000 for each bank account. Subhash then supplied these bank accounts to Dossinena, who further passed them on to other persons and earned Rs 40,000 per bank account.

“The investigation also revealed that Dossinena Iddriss came to India in 2019. Along with another associate, he operated an online shopping business until 2024.