4 held with charas, smack worth Rs 3.5L

Palwal, June 7
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the local police have seized 3.74 kg of charas and smack worth Rs 3.50 lakh in two separate cases in the past 24 hours. Four persons have been arrested in this regard. According to Sanjay Kumar, spokesperson of the district police, the cops had intercepted an SUV near the Hodal subdivision and recovered 2.78 kg of charas (sulpha) in six packets from the vehicle. In another case, the police nabbed one Pramod while selling smack from his car stationed near a park in the New Extension colony of Palwal town on Thursday.
