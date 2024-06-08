4 held with charas, smack worth Rs 3.5L

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 7

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the local police have seized 3.74 kg of charas and smack worth Rs 3.50 lakh in two separate cases in the past 24 hours. Four persons have been arrested in this regard. According to Sanjay Kumar, spokesperson of the district police, the cops had intercepted an SUV near the Hodal subdivision and recovered 2.78 kg of charas (sulpha) in six packets from the vehicle. In another case, the police nabbed one Pramod while selling smack from his car stationed near a park in the New Extension colony of Palwal town on Thursday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal