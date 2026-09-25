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Home / Haryana / 4 Hisar cops among 5 accused surrender in bank manager abduction, false drug case

4 Hisar cops among 5 accused surrender in bank manager abduction, false drug case

The four cops who were posted with the CIA in Hisar at the time—then ASIs Virender Singh, Dharmbir Singh and Satyawan, and constable Sandeep—along with Chetan, a resident of Model Town, surrender before Judicial Magistrate Ayush and file bail applications

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:34 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Five accused, including four police personnel who were serving with the CIA at the time of the incident nearly nine years ago, surrendered before a Hisar court on Friday in connection with a nearly nine-year-old case involving the alleged abduction of a Central Bank of India manager and his implication in a false drug-smuggling case.

The matter originated after a fight between the bank official and a cop whose son was involved in a road accident nearly nine years ago.

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The four cops who were posted with the CIA in Hisar at the time—then ASIs Virender Singh, Dharmbir Singh and Satyawan, and constable Sandeep—along with Chetan, a resident of Model Town, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Ayush and filed bail applications.

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The court granted bail to all five on furnishing bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The next hearing has been fixed for October 3.

Complainant’s counsel Sanjeev Kumar Sindhu said the case relates to a complaint filed in 2018 by Ramanjeet Singh, a senior manager with the Central Bank of India and a resident of Sunam in Punjab.

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According to the complaint, on December 16, 2017, his car collided with the car of Ashish, son of then CIA ASI Virender Singh, at Red Square Market in Hisar. The complainant said he apologised and offered to pay for the repairs, but alleged that he was subsequently threatened over the phone, leading to an escalation of the tussle between them.

According to the complaint, on December 18, when Singh was on his way to purchase a car with around Rs 3.35 lakh in cash, Ashish, his father Virender Singh and others intercepted his car near Jeet Dharam Kanta and damaged it with bricks, assaulted him and forcibly took him into another vehicle before taking him to the CIA police station.

The complainant claimed that he informed advocate Virender Manjhu about the incident over the phone and also had a message sent to the police control room while he was being taken away.

The complaint further alleges that at the CIA police station, Singh was stripped and assaulted and Rs 90,000 was taken from him. He alleged that when he pleaded with Inspector Kaptan Singh to release him, he was threatened that he would be made to pay for having sent the message to the police.

A case was subsequently registered against Singh, alleging the recovery of opium from his car. According to the complainant, he was granted bail in the case on January 8, 2018, and was acquitted in 2022. He subsequently filed a complaint before the court against the CIA personnel and others.

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