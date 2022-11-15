4 Hisar panchayats elected unanimously

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 14

As the Hisar district is set to go to the polls in the third phase, four villages — Kundanpura, Kalwas, Dhana Khurd and Mahalsara villages — in Hisar district have elected their sarpanches and panches unanimously. Coincidentally, all unanimously elected sarpanches are women.

According to information, in Mahalsara village of the district, on the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers, three out of two contestants withdrew their papers while all panchayat members (panches) were elected unanimously in the village.

The former sarpanch of Mahalsara village, Jitender Singh, said the entire village held a social panchayat today on the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers. The social panchayat agreed unanimously on the name of Kiran Bala and other three candidates Renu Bala, Anita and Kavita Devi were asked to withdraw their papers.

Singh said they had abided by the decision of the social panchayat in view of the brotherhood in the village and thus withdrew the nomination papers. All panches too had been elected in a similar way. He said by electing the entire panchayat unanimously, the village panchayat was now entitled for a grant of Rs 11 lakh which would be used for the development of the village.

Similarly, the residents of Kalwas village too had unanimously elected Renu as the sarpanch as no other aspirant filed their nomination papers.

Sanjay Lamba, a former sarpanch from Kalwas village, said they had elected the entire panchayat, including sarpanch and panches, unopposed as there were no other contestant for the post of sarpanch and for the panches in 12 wards. He said the village would utilise the grant of Rs 11 lakh for the development of the village.

In Kundanpura village of Uklana block in the district, the villagers unanimously elected Savita, a woman belonging to the SC community as the village sarpanch. Rohtas, a village resident, said the entire village had agreed on the name of Savita and also elected the panches in all nine wards without elections.

The residents of Dhana Khurd village, had elected Krishna Devi as sarpanch and all 14 panches unanimously. The villagers said they had formed an eight-member committee of villagers, which unanimously finalised the names of the sarpanch and panches. The names were approved by the entire village.

A district official said it was a welcome decision of the villages to elect their panchayats, including panches and sarapnches with the unanimous decision. Hisar district has 315 village panchayats, which will go to the polls on November 25 where sarpanches and panches would be elected.

#Hisar