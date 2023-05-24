4 IAS, 6 HCS officers shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government today issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS and six HCS officers with immediate effect. Saket Kumar, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal, has been given additional charge as Director General, AYUSH. TNS

3 officials to be charge-sheeted

Panipat: Taking a serious note of outsiders present in the “Inteqal” record room at the mini secretariat on Monday, a holiday, the Deputy Commissioner Virender Dahiya on Tuesday directed to chargesheet three employees of the Revenue Department. TNS

Youth gets 20-yr jail for rape

Kurukshetra: The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced a youth, identified as Bunty, to 20-year imprisonment for raping a minor. A fine of Rs 30,000 was also imposed on him.