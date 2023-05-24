4 IAS, 6 HCS officers shifted

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government today issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS and six HCS officers with immediate effect. Saket Kumar, Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Commissioner, Karnal Division, Karnal, has been given additional charge as Director General, AYUSH. TNS
3 officials to be charge-sheeted
Panipat: Taking a serious note of outsiders present in the “Inteqal” record room at the mini secretariat on Monday, a holiday, the Deputy Commissioner Virender Dahiya on Tuesday directed to chargesheet three employees of the Revenue Department. TNS
Youth gets 20-yr jail for rape
Kurukshetra: The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced a youth, identified as Bunty, to 20-year imprisonment for raping a minor. A fine of Rs 30,000 was also imposed on him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st