Haryana

4 IAS officers transferred

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
The Haryana Government has transferred four IAS officers with immediate effect.

Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru, who is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Fisheries and Transport departments, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. He will continue to hold the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Transport Department.

D Suresh, who is presently serving as Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, and Principal Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, will continue as Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, and appointed Principal Secretary of the Fisheries Department.

Shashvat Sangwan, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Thanesar, has been appointed Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), in place of Jaideep Kumar, whose posting orders will be issued separately.

After being relieved of the charge of Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), he will submit his joining report to the office of the Chief Secretary.

