4 illegal colonies razed in Karnal

Karnal, May 18
Four unauthorised colonies have been demolished in the controlled area of Indri today.
Amit Madholia, District Town Planner (DTP) additional charge of Karnal, said a colony opposite Shaheed Udham Singh College was demolished. Another unauthorised colony on Garhi Birbal Road, with complete paver block road network, sewerage network with concrete manholes, was also demolished. Besides, a colony on the
Karnal-Ladwa road was
also demolished.
