4, including juvenile, held for assaulting Kurukshetra University professor

The Kurukshetra police have arrested three persons and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly assaulting a professor of Kurukshetra University (KU).

The arrested accused have been identified as Aryan, a resident of Kurukshetra; Ravi, a resident of Jind; and Nishant, a resident of Kaithal. The juvenile also belongs to Kaithal district.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Suresh Kumar said KU professor Dr Jatin had stated in his complaint that on October 14, around 4 pm, he was on his way when he witnessed an SUV hitting a two-wheeler inside the university campus. Two girls riding the two-wheeler sustained injuries.

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Dr Jatin stopped to help the injured girls. Meanwhile, two boys began recording the incident. On noticing them, the SUV driver allegedly charged towards them. When the professor tried to stop the driver, the latter, along with his accomplices, allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Kurukshetra University police station. The accused were arrested on Friday evening, the DSP said.

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He also said the university authorities should keep a close watch on outsiders moving around the campus, take appropriate action and promptly inform the police about any incident to ensure timely intervention.

Unhappy with the incident and alleging inaction by the university authorities and police, students and faculty members staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Friday evening. They raised concerns over security arrangements on the campus and demanded immediate action against those involved.

The protesters said the presence of outsiders made female students feel insecure. They urged the university administration to strengthen security and demanded a ban on the entry of unauthorised persons.

Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) submitted a memorandum to Registrar Professor Virender Pal, expressing concern over the security lapses and seeking adequate protection for faculty members and students.

Registrar Prof Virender Pal said the security breach was unfortunate and assured that steps would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

“We will review the security arrangements and plug the gaps. It will be ensured that adequate security is in place. The university will also conduct an investigation and fix responsibility for the lapses,” he said.