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Home / Haryana / 4 injured in cylinder blast at Dharuhera town in Rewari

4 injured in cylinder blast at Dharuhera town in Rewari

The blast takes place at a shop-cum-home located in Om Nagar locality

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 11:03 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Four people were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Dharuhera town in Rewari district on Wednesday evening.

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The blast took place at a shop-cum-home located in Om Nagar locality.

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A police team and a fire engine reached the spot and carried out rescue operation.

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The injured were rushed to hospital, from where two of them were referred to the Rohtak PGIMS.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

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According to unconfirmed reports, the shop-cum-home was being used to refill small LPG cylinders, and the blast took place while a cylinder was being refilled.

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