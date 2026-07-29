4 injured in cylinder blast at Dharuhera town in Rewari

Four people were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Dharuhera town in Rewari district on Wednesday evening.

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The blast took place at a shop-cum-home located in Om Nagar locality.

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A police team and a fire engine reached the spot and carried out rescue operation.

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The injured were rushed to hospital, from where two of them were referred to the Rohtak PGIMS.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

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According to unconfirmed reports, the shop-cum-home was being used to refill small LPG cylinders, and the blast took place while a cylinder was being refilled.