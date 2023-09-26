4 killed, 10 injured in accident

Palwal, September 25
Four women died and 10 passengers, including a four-year-old, were injured in an accident near Gughera village in the district last night. The police have registered a case but no arrests have been made so far. All the victims were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding car, approaching from the opposite direction, rammed into it around 8 pm.
