4 killed, 7 hurt in road mishap near Kurukshetra on Delhi-Ambala highway

Kurukshetra, September 18
Four people were killed while seven got injured after the tractor trolley they were traveling in was hit by a truck near Khanpur Kolian village on Delhi- Ambala National Highway late last night.
The deceased were identified as Bohti Devi, Shivani, Ishro Devi and Anjali. The injured were identified as Jasbir, Leela Devi, Salma, Kala Devi, Tushar, Shakuntala and Kamlesh.
As per information, some devotees were on their way to attend a religious programme at Habana village in Shahadad. A truck hit the tractor trolley from the rear side. The injured were rushed to LNJP hospital.
After the accident the accused truck driver managed to flee leaving his truck behind.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours
Kejriwal assures strict action against guilty; Punjab School...
Lokayukta police register case against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, family members on graft charges
The case pertains to awarding tender for the construction of...
'Pathological liar': Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi over his criticism of previous govts on Cheetah reintroduction
Modi had made the remarks after releasing three of the eight...
Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic officials reach nightclub ‘Curlies’ for investigation
The actor and BJP leader was allegedly drugged at the nightc...