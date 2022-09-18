4 killed, 7 hurt in road mishap near Kurukshetra on Delhi-Ambala highway

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 18

Four people were killed while seven got injured after the tractor trolley they were traveling in was hit by a truck near Khanpur Kolian village on Delhi- Ambala National Highway late last night.

The deceased were identified as Bohti Devi, Shivani, Ishro Devi and Anjali. The injured were identified as Jasbir, Leela Devi, Salma, Kala Devi, Tushar, Shakuntala and Kamlesh.

As per information, some devotees were on their way to attend a religious programme at Habana village in Shahadad. A truck hit the tractor trolley from the rear side. The injured were rushed to LNJP hospital.

After the accident the accused truck driver managed to flee leaving his truck behind.