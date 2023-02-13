4 killed as car rams into 3 bikes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 12

Four persons were killed and two injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed into their three bikes on the Nilokheri-Pehowa state highway near Kamalpur village in the district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The victims were waiters and were returning to their homes after a wedding function.

The deceased were identified as Om Parkash, Rinku, Karan and Dalbir, all residents of Dera Bazigar Sherpur, while the injured are Baldev and Ramesh, who are undergoing treatment.

Demanding the arrest of the driver, relatives of the victims tried to block the NH-44 on Sunday. The police pacified them and assured the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

As per the police, they were returning to their homes on their bikes, and when they reached near Kamalpur village, a speeding car rammed into their bikes. They were taken to the hospital, where four of them were declared dead.

“We have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the car under Sections 279, and 304A of the IPC. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem,” said Kanwar Singh, Butana SHO.

In another accident, one person was killed and four injured as a pick-up vehicle collided with a parked canter near Raipur Roran village. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jamshed Alam, a resident of Ludhiana. He was going to UP in pick-up vehicle, said the police.