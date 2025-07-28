DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 4 killed in road accident in Hisar

4 killed in road accident in Hisar

The mishap occurred near Nangthala village
article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:35 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four people were killed when a Creta car collided with a truck near Nangthla village in Hisar district last night.

Advertisement

The tragic road mishap occurred near Nangthala village in Hisar district.

According to reports, the accident happened around 2 am on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot upon receiving the information and sent the bodies to Agroha Medical College for a post-mortem. The car was completely damaged due to the impact of a head-on collision. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

As per the details, the truck, which was loaded with fertiliser, was heading from Agroha to Barwala, while the Creta car was coming from Barwala towards Agroha when the two vehicles collided near Nangthala.

Three of the deceased are reported to be from Kirodi village and one from Rajli village in the district. Police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts