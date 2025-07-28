Four people were killed when a Creta car collided with a truck near Nangthla village in Hisar district last night.

Advertisement

The tragic road mishap occurred near Nangthala village in Hisar district.

According to reports, the accident happened around 2 am on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot upon receiving the information and sent the bodies to Agroha Medical College for a post-mortem. The car was completely damaged due to the impact of a head-on collision. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

As per the details, the truck, which was loaded with fertiliser, was heading from Agroha to Barwala, while the Creta car was coming from Barwala towards Agroha when the two vehicles collided near Nangthala.

Three of the deceased are reported to be from Kirodi village and one from Rajli village in the district. Police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.