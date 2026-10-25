4 killed in Sonepat road accident; toddler crushed to death in Panipat

Three people, including a woman, were killed when their Brezza car was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near Barwasni village on Gohana Road in Sonepat. In a separate incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old child was crushed to death by a Creta car in Kuldeep Nagar, Panipat, on Sunday.

The Sadar police suspect that an unidentified vehicle rammed into the Brezza car carrying the three victims. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver and an investigation is underway.

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The deceased have been identified as Tejbir, 38, and Krishan, 37, both residents of Barwasni village, and Sweety, 37, a resident of Nangli Sakrawati village in Delhi.

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The police received information about the accident near a CNG petrol pump on Gohana Road, close to Barwasni village. Following the information, a DIAL 112 team reached the spot and found a Brezza car involved in the accident. Three people, including a woman, were found dead inside the vehicle, lying in a pool of blood.

The police pulled the bodies of all three victims out of the car and identified them on the basis of documents found inside the vehicle. During the investigation, it emerged that Sweety was a relative of Tejbir and that they had left their village for Delhi to drop her off there.

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The police sent the bodies to the mortuary at the civil hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The Sadar police registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle that allegedly hit the Brezza car during the night.

Toddler crushed to death in Panipat

In Panipat, a two-and-a-half-year-old child was crushed to death in Kuldeep Nagar on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ritik, son of Angrej, a resident of Garh Sharnai village.

According to the available information, Angrej had come to Kuldeep Nagar with his family to worship a goddess. The child was playing in the street when a Creta car driver entered the lane and allegedly ran over him.

People gathered at the spot and caught the driver. They took him to the hospital, from where he allegedly managed to escape. The accused has been identified as Manjeet, a resident of Raj Nagar.

The deceased child's family members alleged that Manjeet was constructing a house in Kuldeep Nagar for rental purposes and was using his mobile phone while driving. They alleged that his negligence behind the wheel led to the child's death.

The police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.