4-lane flyover on NH-10 inaugurated in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 10

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar inaugurated the 3.25-km-long elevated flyover in the city today.

The flyover, built on the National Highway-10 at a cost of Rs 215 crore, has come up after a delay of about three years.

Should have been six-lane: ex-minister The four-laning is a major goof-up and violation of the six-lane project launched years ago. Also, toll collection is illegal unless the four-lane flyover is made six lane. The issue will be taken up in the form of a PIL in the HC soon. —Karan Dalal, Ex-minister & Congress leader

Speaking on the occasion, Gurjar said the flyover would provide a signal-free and smooth access to the commuters passing on the NH towards Delhi and Agra. He said the flyover, first of its kind in the city, would go a long way in tackling the problem of traffic chaos and congestion due to the movement of a large number of vehicles on the highway. Local MLA Deepak Mangla and MLA from Hathin and Hodal were among those present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Karan Dalal, a former minister and a senior Congress leader, has described the four-laning of the flyover as “a major goof-up”. Claiming that it was required to be six-laned as per the Highway norms, he said this had been a major irregularity committed by the authorities concerned. “The four-laned bridge will not only result in hurdles in the traffic movement on the NH but was also a violation of the six-lane project launched several years ago,” he said, adding that the issue would be taken up in the form of a PIL in the High Court soon.

Claiming that toll collection was illegal unless the four-lane flyover was made six lane, he said the narrowed down space would result in traffic congestion in case of accidents or breakdown and make the flyover project a failure. He has also demanded deferring toll collection at the Gadpuri toll plaza proposed to be started soon in the wake of the alleged mistake of making the flyover four-laned.

Also, sources in the district administration said the project, launched in August 2017, had missed the deadlines of August 2019, 2020 and 2021 due to various issues, including payment wrangles, administrative problems and pandemic, making it a victim of a delay of about three years.