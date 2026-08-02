4 miscreants target jewellery shop in Kharkhoda; one caught by public, 3 held in police encounter

The police have arrested four miscreants who allegedly came to loot a jeweller in Kharkhoda, Sonepat, after a brief encounter. One of the miscreants was caught by shopkeepers, while another sustained a bullet injury during the encounter. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

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The accused have been identified as three minor boys — one from Jagsi and two from Barona village — along with Sagar of Jagsi. The accused who was caught by the shopkeepers was handed over to the police, while Sagar sustained a bullet injury during the police encounter.

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According to the available information, Shiv Shankar, a resident of Ward-9, owns a jewellery shop in Kharkhoda market. On Saturday, two youths entered his shop and asked to see silver chains and bracelets. As salesman Bhola started showing the jewellery items on the counter, one of the miscreants sprayed chilli powder into his eyes, while another fled with a jewellery box.

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The shopkeeper raised an alarm and started chasing the miscreants along with other shopkeepers. Meanwhile, the locals managed to catch one of them, while the other three escaped in a car that was already parked nearby.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

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After receiving information, the Kharkhoda police reached the spot. The locals handed over the accused to the police. Following this, DCP Crime Narender Kadyan, ACP Joginder Sharma, and SHO Kharkhoda also reached the spot.

DCP Crime Narender Kadyan said that immediately after receiving information about the incident, all crime teams were activated. The Kharkhoda crime team received a tip-off that the accused were present near the NCR water channel.

Acting on the information, the team surrounded the accused. When they spotted the police team, Sagar opened fire at them. In retaliation, the police also opened fire, during which Sagar sustained a bullet injury to his leg. The police team arrested all three accused from the spot and admitted the injured accused to a hospital, the DCP said.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that three of the accused were minors, while Sagar is above 18 years of age. They committed the crime after conducting a recce of the shop and gathering information about the shopkeeper, he added.

A .32 bore pistol was recovered from Sagar, and the car used in the crime was also seized. The investigation revealed that the accused had rented the car from a person in Jagsi village, the DCP said.

The accused Sagar has a criminal record, with several cases of loot, snatching, dacoity, and theft registered against him at various police stations in Karnal, Sonepat, and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP maintained.