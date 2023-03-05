4 months gone, renovation of pharma firm still on

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Kundli (Sonepat), March 4

It is business as usual on the premise of Maiden Pharmaceuticals at the HSIIDC, Kundli, in the district. The firm has been renovating its complex for the past four months though the production is halted under the orders of the State Drug Controller.

The outlook of the firm has been completely changed after it came in the limelight in the first week of October last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had issued an alert, saying the four cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals could potentially be linked to the death of 66 children in the Gambia.

WORK LIKELY TO CONTINUE FOR 2 MONTHS The renovation of the pharma unit is on for the past four months. The firm now has a second floor too. The work is likely to be completed in another two months. Praveen Thakur, Contractor

Following the WHO alert, a joint team of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the firm premises.

During inspection, the joint team found violations at the pharma unit after which the State Drug Controller had suspended the manufacturing process on October 11 last year.

On February 22, a Sonepat court had convicted Maiden Pharma and its two directors in a substandard drugs case.

The firm began the renovation of its premises and changed the front and the main entry. It has also changed the interior of the firm.

Security guards, stationed at the firm’s main entry gate, said only renovation work was being carried out for the past four months. Production in the factory had been completely stopped for the past four months, he said.

Naresh Goel, owner of the firm, said, “Only after the renovation is completed and the state and central authorities are done with the inspection, the production will be started.”

Rakesh Dahiya, Senior Drug Controller, Sonepat, said, “We have been keeping an eye on the firm, as the renovation work is underway.”