4 months on, no trace of trader who duped villagers

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, October 9

Four months have passed since Suresh Sharma, a businessman of Bahalba village in Rohtak district, fled the village along with his family members, allegedly after defrauding hundreds of villagers of about Rs 200 crore.

There is no trace of the absconding trader so far, while the affected villagers are running from pillar to post, seeking his arrest and refund of their money.

“Property of the said person has been seized. We have got a definite lead about his whereabouts and hope to nab him soon,” said Meham Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hemendra Kumar Meena.

Sources said Sharma had been operating as a commission agent in the village for about two decades and used to make advance payments to farmers for their agricultural produce.

The villagers also used to deposit cash with him as he gave good interest on their money. He gradually won the trust of the villagers and collected crores of rupees from them as deposits.

He fled with his family members on the night of June 8, leaving the depositors shocked. An FIR was registered and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the ASP (Meham) formed to probe the matter.

The villagers lament that the police have not been able to arrest the absconding trader and get their money back till date. Bahalba sarpanch Manoj Kumar, who is the main complainant in the case, has alleged that Sharma had taken Rs 35 lakh from him before fleeing. A list of the local residents duped by the trader had also been provided to the police, he added.