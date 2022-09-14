Karnal: 4 more held for supply of sedative injections to sportspersons

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 13

A few days after the arrest of former national wrestling player with 145 sedative injections, a team of Karnal unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) arrested four more persons of the gang allegedly involved in supplying sedative injections to sportspersons today.

Three more members of the gang, including the kingpin, are still at large, the police said.

The arrested were identified as Raju Shukla, Abdul Karim, Ranjeet — all residents of Delhi — and Ravi of Gudha village in Gharaunda tehsil of the district.

“The team has seized 900 sedative injections from Abdul Karim,” DSP Virender Saini said.

Kaushal Kumar, a former national wrestling player, was arrested with 145 vials of pentazocine lactate injections on September 6.

“On the information provided by Kumar during the interrogation, the police arrested Sukhla, who used to supply cosmetic items and drugs from Delhi,” the DSP said.

Later, the police arrested Abdul from Delhi and seized 900 injections from him.

Ranjeet was also arrested from Delhi. He used to work in a medicine company and was involved in the supply chain. Ravi was arrested from Gudha village.

The police said the main accused, Neeraj of Azadpur, along with two others, was still at large.