4 more juveniles apprehended in Kaithal double murder case

Kaithal police have arrested four more juveniles in connection with a double murder of two teenage boys in Barta village of the district, bringing the total number of minors detained in connection with the case to 11.

Advertisement

DSP (HQ) Bir Bhan said that seven juveniles involved in this case have already been arrested.

Rohatash, a resident of Barta village, filed a complaint with the police that his son Prince and nephew Armaan, went missing on the evening of May 18. Their bodies were found near a drain of the village, bearing multiple injuries caused by sharp edged weapons.

Advertisement

The DSP confirmed that the four apprehended juveniles, aged between 15 and 16 years, were directly involved in the murders. All 11 minors have been sent to a juvenile detention centre as per judicial orders.