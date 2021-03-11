4 nabbed for murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 6
The police have nabbed four men for the murder of their servant for alleged theft.
The accused — Amit, Nishant of Gurugram, Arun of Rewari and Rubal of Nuh — managed to get away with murder for seven months, but the remains of the deceased, Ajay, have been recovered from Rewari.
Ajay was a helper at a medical store in Sector 52 here.
Deceased’s father Satyapal said his son was accused of stealing three cellphones in 2021 by store owner Amit, adding that the latter assaulted his son and kept him in his custody illegally, but after a few days, his son escaped. A case of kidnapping was registered and later, Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC were also added. The accused were arrested on last night. “Amit assaulted Ajay, who later succumbed and buried his body in Rewari,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said.
