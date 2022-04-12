4 nabbed in counterfeit currency case

Jind, April 11
The police have arrested four persons in the matter of the seizure of counterfeit currency worth about Rs 8.42 crore from the house of a former sarpanch of Hadwa village in Jind district last night.
The police filed a case under Sections 420, 489-A, 489-C and 489-D of the IPC against five persons and arrested four of them, identified as Sanjay of Hadwa village, Hardeep of Jaisinghpura village, Bharat Bhushan of Asand in Karnal and Maskeen of Jurana village in Jind district. They were produced in court, which remanded them to two days’ police custody. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts