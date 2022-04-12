4 nabbed in counterfeit currency case

Tribune News Service

Jind, April 11

The police have arrested four persons in the matter of the seizure of counterfeit currency worth about Rs 8.42 crore from the house of a former sarpanch of Hadwa village in Jind district last night.

The police filed a case under Sections 420, 489-A, 489-C and 489-D of the IPC against five persons and arrested four of them, identified as Sanjay of Hadwa village, Hardeep of Jaisinghpura village, Bharat Bhushan of Asand in Karnal and Maskeen of Jurana village in Jind district. They were produced in court, which remanded them to two days’ police custody. —