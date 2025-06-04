DT
Home / Haryana / 4 nursing homes sealed in Palwal

4 nursing homes sealed in Palwal

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:56 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, today held a weekly meeting of the State Task Force (STF) to curb illegal abortions and improve the sex ratio.

Rajpal directed officials to intensify enforcement against illegal abortion practices and take strict action against doctors found guilty of such violations, including cancellation of their licences.

In one such case, registration of a doctor from Kurukshetra has been recommended for cancellation by the Haryana Medical Council after being found complicit in malpractices.

From May 27 to June 2, inspections were conducted across the state over illegal sale of MTP kits in which two kits were seized and FIR registered. The number of wholesalers selling MTP kits has been reduced from 32 to 5 within a month in Haryana and the sale of kits has seen a significant decline in 16 districts.

One firm has also been given notice under the Drug and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, for violation of rules and legal proceedings shall be launched against it.

Apart from this, four nursing homes in Palwal, where illegal abortions were being carried out by quacks, were raided and sealed by a team of the Health Department. An FIR has been registered and the accused have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Rajpal emphasised targeting BAMS doctors and unqualified practitioners (quacks) involved in illegal abortions, especially in Karnal, Palwal, Gurugram and Charkhi Dadri. He directed officials to involve the respective Deputy Commissioners and crack down on illegal MTP centres in these districts. Officials were directed to coordinate with the police and requested the DGP to constitute a dedicated task force to combat illegal abortions. The Additional Chief Secretary also ordered disciplinary action against District Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (DMEO) and Deputy CMO of Faridabad for negligence in duty.

