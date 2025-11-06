4 of family killed in Nuh accident

Four people of a family, including a woman and two children, were killed after a truck hit a motorcycle on the Ferozepur Jhirka-Biwan road in Nuh district on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The driver managed to flee leaving behind the truck. An FIR has been registered at Ferozepur Jhirka and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem to a hospital at Mandi Khera.

Advertisement

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Tasreef (38), his wife Sahruni (35) and their sons Ahsan (15) and Arman (10), residents of Khuspuri village in Nuh district.

Advertisement

The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a 10-tyre truck hit the motorcycle from the rear. The couple and the children fell on the road and were crushed under the truck. They were critically injured and rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

“The truck has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver. The family of the deceased have been informed,” said inspector Jagbir Singh, SHO of City police station, Ferozepur Jhirka.