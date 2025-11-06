DT
Home / Haryana / 4 of family killed in Nuh accident

4 of family killed in Nuh accident

Speeding truck hits motorcycle of victims

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Four people of a family, including a woman and two children, were killed after a truck hit a motorcycle on the Ferozepur Jhirka-Biwan road in Nuh district on Wednesday.

The driver managed to flee leaving behind the truck. An FIR has been registered at Ferozepur Jhirka and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem to a hospital at Mandi Khera.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Tasreef (38), his wife Sahruni (35) and their sons Ahsan (15) and Arman (10), residents of Khuspuri village in Nuh district.

The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a 10-tyre truck hit the motorcycle from the rear. The couple and the children fell on the road and were crushed under the truck. They were critically injured and rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

“The truck has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver. The family of the deceased have been informed,” said inspector Jagbir Singh, SHO of City police station, Ferozepur Jhirka.

