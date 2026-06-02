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Home / Haryana / 4 policemen suspended in Haryana's Dabwali

4 policemen suspended in Haryana's Dabwali

Police yet to disclose reason; crackdown on 'drug-linked misconduct'

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Dabwali SP Jasleen Kaur on night patrol in Kalanwali area, which has gained notoriety for drug smuggling. Tribune photo
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Questions are again being raised over the functioning of the Dabwali police district after four policemen, including the CIA Kalanwali incharge, were suspended in the latest disciplinary action by the Haryana Police.

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According to sources, those suspended are CIA Kalanwali incharge SI Suresh Kumar, Dabwali CIA officer ASI Balwan, Anti-Narcotics Cell official ASI Rajender Singh and Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell official Head Constable Ramesh Kumar. The action was reportedly taken by Hisar Range IG Kuldeep Singh. Sources said all four officials have been transferred.

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While the police authorities have not disclosed the reason behind the action, sources alleged that the suspended personnel were linked to some policemen who had earlier come under scrutiny in cases involving suspected collusion with drug traffickers.

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The suspensions have come at a time when the Dabwali police are projecting a tough stance against narcotics smuggling.

The crackdown has intensified since Jasleen Kaur took charge as the SP of Dabwali in April. The sources said she had focused not only on action against drug traffickers but also on rooting out alleged sympathisers and facilitators within the police force.

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The latest action followed IG Kuldeep Singh's visit to Dabwali on Friday, during which he reviewed policing arrangements and sought feedback from officers. Sources said serious lapses related to duty assignments came to light during the inspection, prompting disciplinary action.

A police spokesperson, however, described the suspensions as an administrative action.

On May 16, former CIA incharge Rajpal was suspended in connection with an alleged narcotics recovery controversy. He has denied the allegations and demanded an SIT probe.

In another case, EASI Inder Dev was suspended over allegations of accepting a bribe from a medical store operator. A purported CCTV clip linked to the case later surfaced on social media, though the police have not officially verified its authenticity.

The developments are significant as Dabwali was carved out as a separate police district in 2023 to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and related crimes.

Since April, the Dabwali police have registered 72 NDPS cases, arrested 137 alleged drug smugglers and seized heroin, poppy husk, opium and banned intoxicants worth crores. Another 79 wanted accused linked to narcotics cases have been arrested.

The SP said the police were following a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, crime and anti-social activities.

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