4-quintal khair wood seized in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 4
Despite restrictions of the Forest Department, smuggling of khair wood continues unabated in Yamunanagar district.
A team of the Forest Department seized about four quintals of khair wood near Dadupur Jattan village.
Dinesh Punia, Range Forest Officer, Chhachhrauli, said acting on a tip-off, the team seized the wood at a naka. He added that the occupants of vehicle managed to flee but were identified. A case would be filed soon at the Special Environment Court in Kurukshetra, said Punia.
The market value of khair wood ranges from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal. It is used to prepare kattha, one of the principal ingredients used in the preparation of paan.
