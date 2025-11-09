DT
PT
Home / Haryana / 4 Sonepat youths killed in accident

4 Sonepat youths killed in accident

Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
The mangled remains of the car that met with an accident in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.
Four youths of Baroda village in Gohana area of the district were killed in an accident on Panipat-Khatima National Highway near Banti Khera village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Paramjeet, 22-year-old Sahil, 24-year-old Ashish and 21-year-old Vivek, all residents of Baroda village.

According to the information available, all four youths left for Haridwar on Friday night in a car. As they crossed the Butrara flyover, their car hit a Canter parked at a dhaba roadside on the rear and got badly damaged. The collision was so strong that all four died on the spot and were stuck in the mangled remains.

The police suspect that the car was moving at a very high speed due to which the driver failed to control the vehicle. The police extricated the bodies from the car after considerable effort.

Jaswinder of Baroda village, who reached Shamli, said that all four were going to Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga. They had left the village in the night.

He said that the marriage of Paramjeet, one of the deceased, was scheduled for Sunday on November 9 and the marriage of Ashish, another deceased, was scheduled on December 4. The preparations of Paramjeet’s marriage were in full swing and his ‘baraat’ was to go to Rajasthan on Sunday, he added.

While Sahil was posted in the post office at Moi Majri village, Vivek was a student.

Inspector Rahul Sisodia, SHO, Babri, said a case has been registered under various Sections against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

The bodies have been handed over to the victims’ kin after the post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

