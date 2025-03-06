4 students of Hisar polytechnic institute die in road accident
Their car rams a tree along the roadside as they were going to attend a wedding
Four students of a polytechnic institute in Hisar were killed in a road mishap on the Hisar-Mangali road on Wednesday night.
Their car rammed a tree along the roadside as they were going to attend a wedding.
The deceased have been identified as Ankush, Hitesh, Sahil and Nikhil.
