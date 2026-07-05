4 suffer burn injuries after blast in Rewari house; bride-to-be critical

A powerful explosion ripped through a house in Rewari’s Hans Nagar on Sunday evening while a 28-year-old woman was ironing clothes, leaving four members of a family injured and extensively damaging the building.

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The cause of the blast remains unclear, with police and forensic teams investigating the incident.

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The explosion was so powerful that windowpanes shattered, doors were blown off and people rushed out of their homes after hearing what residents described as a sound resembling a bomb blast.

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The most seriously injured victim, Tanu, 28, was preparing for her wedding scheduled later this year. According to family members, she was ironing clothes inside the house when the explosion occurred. She suffered severe burn injuries and was referred to PGI Rohtak for treatment.

Three others — Tanu’s father Satbir, her relative’s two-year-old daughter Khushi and Rohit’s father Jay Bhagwan — were also injured. Satbir was shifted to a hospital in Gurugram, while Jay Bhagwan, who works with the CRPF, was admitted to an Army hospital in Delhi. Khushi and Tanu’s mother Madhu reportedly suffered minor injuries.

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According to Rohit, a resident of Hans Nagar and neighbour of the affected family, his neighbour Satbir Chauhan is retired Army personnel. The family was inside the house when the explosion took place.

Rohit said Tanu was ironing clothes when there was first a sudden fire, followed shortly afterwards by a powerful explosion. The impact caused extensive damage to the house, shattering glass panes and blowing doors off their hinges.

Family members said the refrigerator and LPG cylinder kept inside the house were found intact after the explosion, deepening the mystery over its cause.

Police teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation. A forensic team also inspected the house to collect evidence and determine what triggered the blast.

Neighbours said the explosion was so loud that it sounded like a bomb going off, prompting residents to gather outside the house.

Tanu’s uncle Sameer said the family rushed to the spot after receiving information about the explosion, but by then the injured had already been shifted to different hospitals.

Family members said Tanu’s engagement had already taken place and her wedding was scheduled for November this year. Her elder brother, who works with a company in Rewari, was not at home when the incident occurred.

Police said the exact cause of the explosion would become clear only after the forensic examination and investigation are completed.