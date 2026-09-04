4 swine flu, seven dengue cases reported in Panipat

Four cases of swine flu and seven cases of dengue have been detected in Panipat district. Following the development, health authorities have gone on alert and started strengthening preparedness. Patients with viral fever have also started visiting the Civil Hospital.

The Health Department has set up an isolation ward for swine flu patients and a special laboratory for collecting and testing H1N1 samples at the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Dr Bijender Hooda, Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer, said four cases of swine flu had been reported in the district so far, of which two patients were admitted to the special swine flu ward at the Civil Hospital. The condition of both patients was stable, he said.

Advertisement

Apart from this, seven cases of dengue and six cases of malaria have also been reported in the district.

“All precautionary measures have been adopted, including the setting up of a special dengue ward and a separate swine flu ward at the Civil Hospital. A separate laboratory has also been set up for collecting and testing samples of suspected swine flu patients,” Dr Hooda said.

Advertisement

He said the department was fully prepared to deal with the situation and had started tracking patients’ contacts as per the prescribed protocols.

An emergency meeting with doctors and supporting staff was held to ensure preparedness to deal with any untoward situation. Dr Hooda chaired the meeting and issued a special advisory to Health Department officials as well as the public, urging people to visit the hospital’s OPD for treatment.

Apart from the swine flu ward, a 10-bed ward has been set up at the Civil Hospital, while six-bed special wards for dengue have been established at block-level hospitals, Dr Hooda said.

He further said 45 breeder checkers had been deployed to check mosquito larvae in houses. Notices had been served to around 250 people after larvae were found on their premises, he added.

A special precautionary advisory has also been issued for Health Department officials and patients visiting the hospital. It includes maintaining proper distance at the registration counter, mandatory wearing of masks by people, patients and health officials, and increasing the collection and testing of samples from suspected patients, the Deputy Civil Surgeon said.

“There is no panic situation in the district. The department is closely monitoring the situation,” Dr Hooda said.