DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 4 swine flu, seven dengue cases reported in Panipat

4 swine flu, seven dengue cases reported in Panipat

Health Department strengthens preparedness; isolated wards and special lab set up at Civil Hospital

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 08:25 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Increase in cases of H1N1 and dengue in Panipat
Advertisement

Four cases of swine flu and seven cases of dengue have been detected in Panipat district. Following the development, health authorities have gone on alert and started strengthening preparedness. Patients with viral fever have also started visiting the Civil Hospital.

The Health Department has set up an isolation ward for swine flu patients and a special laboratory for collecting and testing H1N1 samples at the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Dr Bijender Hooda, Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer, said four cases of swine flu had been reported in the district so far, of which two patients were admitted to the special swine flu ward at the Civil Hospital. The condition of both patients was stable, he said.

Advertisement

Apart from this, seven cases of dengue and six cases of malaria have also been reported in the district.

“All precautionary measures have been adopted, including the setting up of a special dengue ward and a separate swine flu ward at the Civil Hospital. A separate laboratory has also been set up for collecting and testing samples of suspected swine flu patients,” Dr Hooda said.

Advertisement

He said the department was fully prepared to deal with the situation and had started tracking patients’ contacts as per the prescribed protocols.

An emergency meeting with doctors and supporting staff was held to ensure preparedness to deal with any untoward situation. Dr Hooda chaired the meeting and issued a special advisory to Health Department officials as well as the public, urging people to visit the hospital’s OPD for treatment.

Apart from the swine flu ward, a 10-bed ward has been set up at the Civil Hospital, while six-bed special wards for dengue have been established at block-level hospitals, Dr Hooda said.

He further said 45 breeder checkers had been deployed to check mosquito larvae in houses. Notices had been served to around 250 people after larvae were found on their premises, he added.

A special precautionary advisory has also been issued for Health Department officials and patients visiting the hospital. It includes maintaining proper distance at the registration counter, mandatory wearing of masks by people, patients and health officials, and increasing the collection and testing of samples from suspected patients, the Deputy Civil Surgeon said.

“There is no panic situation in the district. The department is closely monitoring the situation,” Dr Hooda said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts