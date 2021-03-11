4 terror suspects nabbed in Karnal, explosives seized

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 5

The police arrested four Punjab-based terror suspects from Bastara toll plaza on National Highway-44 in the early hours on Thursday. They were travelling in a Toyota Innova and were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver explosives.

The police seized three IEDs in metallic cases, each weighing 2.5 kg, one pistol, 31 live cartridges and Rs 1.3 lakh, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke village in Zira (Ferozepur), and Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana. PK Agrawal, DGP, said the four were arrested in a joint operation by the police of Haryana and Punjab.

Preliminary probe revealed the suspects were in touch with Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda. They claimed Rinda had dropped explosives with the help of drones in fields in Ferozepur and told them to deliver these in Adilabad, the SP said.

Rinda had already provided them two consignments. “We have found the location in Adilabad which was shared by Rinda through an app,” Punia said.

The SP said Gurpreet was key accused. He was lodged in Ludhiana jail nine months back, where Rinda’s aide Rajbir Singh lured him to work for them in lieu of money. The suspects were remanded to 10-day police custody. The Haryana Police constituted an SIT for further probe. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said based on inputs from a central agency, they were on manhunt to nab these suspects. “We averted a possible terror attack,” he said.

#Pakistan #vk bhawra