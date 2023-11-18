4 vehicle thieves arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 17

The local police have arrested four persons, claiming to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle thieves. Five vehicles including two Fortuner SUVs, one Creta, one Brezza and a Swift have been recovered from the accused.

A spokesperson of the police department said the accused identified as Sahil (Hapur), Imran (Faridabad), Munna (Mathura) and Sunil (Delhi) have been arrested from various spots during the investigation of a case by the Crime branch team led by Inspector Naresh. He said while the age of all the accused are between 21-24 years, Munna had been a post-graduate (MA) and was working with Amazon. He said Sahil was arrested on November 1 from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, where the cops recovered a Fortuner, which had been stolen from Kotwali area in the city last month. This arrest led to nabbing of the other three members of the gang.

Revealing the modus operandi, he said the accused had been using an indigenous programme device to prepare a duplicate key of the targeted vehicle. With the installation of a fake registration plate, the stolen vehicle was used to steal other vehicles, it is claimed. Munna, one of the accused who had been released from jail three months ago, had been wanted in as many as five cases of vehicle thefts booked at Ghaziabad, Nasik and Mathura.

The police are looking for another accused identified as Ganesh alias Ganpathi, who has been absconding. All four accused have been remanded to judicial custody after completion of police remand, said a police official.

