4 vehicles destroyed in Gurugram fire

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 6

Three cars and an autorickshaw were engulfed in flames after a massive fire erupted in a vacant plot behind Rajput Vatika on the old Delhi road where the vehicles were parked on Saturday. Three fire engines were deployed and the blaze was brought under control within half an hour, but the vehicles could not be salvaged.

According to a senior fire officer, they received information around 12 noon about the fire breaking out in the vacant plot where the vehicles were parked just behind Rajput Vatika on the old Delhi road. The fire initially spread from a tree and then rapidly reached foam and leather waste in the plot, eventually enveloping the vehicles. Bystanders who noticed the fire promptly informed the fire brigade.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Some individuals at the scene suggested that some boys were smoking cigarettes in the plot and may have accidentally ignited the garbage, leading to the massive fire.

Ramesh Kumar Saini, fire officer of Bhim Nagar Fire Station, said the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Four vehicles were destroyed in the inferno.

“After receiving the information, three fire engines from Bhim Nagar and Udyog Vihar Station were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire, and eventually, the fire was completely brought under control,” said Saini.

