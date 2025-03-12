DT
PT
Home / Haryana / 4 vehicles impounded over illegal mining

4 vehicles impounded over illegal mining

The police and Mining Department authorities have impounded four vehicles, including two dumper trucks and two tractor trolleys, for illegally carrying mined material in the district in the past 24 hours. Kamlesh Bidlan, District Mining Officer, said that the vehicles...
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
An impounded truck in Faridabad on Tuesday.
The police and Mining Department authorities have impounded four vehicles, including two dumper trucks and two tractor trolleys, for illegally carrying mined material in the district in the past 24 hours.

Kamlesh Bidlan, District Mining Officer, said that the vehicles were impounded by teams of the Mining Department and the police during routine checking at a point in the district on Tuesday.

Claiming that the action comes as part of the stepped-up drive against illegal mining in the region, she said the vehicles were found to be carrying river sand and other material without proper documents near Fatehpur Billoch village today. She said a case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the Mining Act.

