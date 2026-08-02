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Home / Haryana / 4 Yamunanagar BJP leaders given key roles in Haryana state executive

4 Yamunanagar BJP leaders given key roles in Haryana state executive

BJP workers see the new responsibilities as recognition of the district’s contribution to the party

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 06:47 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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BJP has given significant representation to Yamunanagar district in its newly constituted Haryana state executive by assigning important responsibilities to four leaders from the district.

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Former Chairman of Haryana State Co-Operative Development Federation Limited Rameshwar Chauhan has been named as state co-office secretary. Former Mayor and former state president of OBC Morcha Madan Chauhan has been appointed as a state secretary; Aditya Chawala has been entrusted with the responsibility of state IT Coordinator; while Richa Pahwa has been appointed state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

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The appointments have generated enthusiasm among BJP workers in Yamunanagar district, who see the new responsibilities as recognition of the district’s contribution to the party.

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Rameshwar Chauhan, who has been appointed state co-office secretary, is widely regarded as a dedicated party worker and he has played an active role in several Assembly and Lok Sabha election campaigns. He also played an active role in party activities holding various important positions in the party organisation. He contested Assembly elections on BJP ticket unsuccessfully from Jagadhri Assembly segment in 2000 and 2005. He was elected Municipal Councillor of Municipal Council, Jagadhri in 1987. Party leaders believe that his organisational experience will strengthen the state unit.

Former Mayor Madan Chauhan has been actively associated with the party organisation for many years. Having previously handled several organisational responsibilities, he has once again been entrusted with a key role. Besides doing tremendous development works in the Municipal Corporation area during his tenure as Mayor, he is known for his strong organisational base in the district.

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Aditya Chawla, who has been associated with the BJP’s IT cell for several years, has been appointed state IT Coordinator. He has been actively involved in the party’s digital campaigns and technological initiatives. His experience in managing digital outreach and organisational communication is expected to benefit the party.

Richa Pahwa has been given charge of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Haryana as its state president. She has remained active in politics and party organisation for a long time. She had earlier sought the BJP ticket from the Yamunanagar Assembly constituency and is currently serving as the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha.

The appointments are being viewed as an important boost for Yamunanagar’s representation in the BJP’s state leadership and reflect the party’s confidence in experienced organisational leaders from the district.

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