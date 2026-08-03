4 Yamunanagar BJP leaders given key roles in state executive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given significant representation to Yamunanagar in its newly constituted state executive by assigning important responsibilities to four leaders from the district.

Advertisement

Former Haryana State Co-Operative Development Federation Limited chairperson Rameshwar Chauhan has been named as state co-office secretary. Former Mayor Madan Chauhan, who has also held the charge of the party’s OBC Morcha in the past, meanwhile, has been appointed as a state secretary. Besides, Aditya Chawala and Richa Pahwa were entrusted with the responsibility of IT Coordinator and BJP Mahila Morcha president.

Advertisement

The appointments have generated enthusiasm among BJP workers in the district, who see the new responsibilities as recognition of the district’s contribution to the party.

Advertisement

Rameshwar Chauhan is widely regarded as a dedicated party worker and has played an active role in several Assembly and Lok Sabha election campaigns. He is also often involved in party activities and has held various important positions in the organisation. He unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Jagadhri in 2000 and 2005. Earlier, he had been elected as a councillor in the Jagadhri Municipal Council in 1987. Party leaders said his organisational experience would strengthen the state unit.

Madan Chauhan too has been actively associated with the party for many years. Having previously handled several responsibilities, he has once again been entrusted with a key role. Besides his tenure as Mayor, he is known for his strong organisational base in the district.

Advertisement

Aditya Chawla, who has been associated with the BJP’s IT cell, has played an active role in the party’s digital campaigns and technological initiatives. His experience in managing digital outreach and organisational communication is expected to benefit the party.

Richa Pahwa, meanwhile, was serving as the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha but has now been elevated to the position of president. She had earlier sought the BJP ticket from Yamunanagar.