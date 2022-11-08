4-year-old boy kidnapped in Panipat

Panipat, November 7
A four-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped from Battra Colony in the city on Sunday. The Old Industrial area police have registered a case and began a probe into the matter.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity, in which a woman was seen in the camera holding the child’s hand and taking him along with her. It is suspected that the unknown woman, seen in the CCTV camera, had kidnapped the boy. The child was kidnapped while he was playing in a street outside his house.
The boy’s mother, Draupadi, lodged a complaint in which she stated that on Sunday morning her son was playing in the street and suddenly went missing.
