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Home / Haryana / 4-year-old boy who fell into borewell at Ambala village brought out dead

4-year-old boy who fell into borewell at Ambala village brought out dead

Nirvair, a resident of Dhanaura village, had fallen into the borewell while playing in the fields on Tuesday morning

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 08:32 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Nirvair Singh (inset), who fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell in Ambala district, was declared dead after being pulled out following a 21-hour rescue operation early Wednesday.
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The dead body of four-year-old Nirvair Singh, who fell into a borewell in Ambala on Tuesday morning, was retrieved in the early hours of Wednesday after an around-the-clock rescue operation.

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The rescue operation was completed at around 3:25 am. The boy was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Medical Officer Dr Rishipal said that the boy was examined as soon as he was pulled out of the borewell and rushed to the hospital.

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“Despite all efforts, he was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Since there was water in the borewell, the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem,” he said.

Nirvair, a resident of Dhanaura village, had fallen into the borewell while playing in the fields on Tuesday morning. A rescue operation was launched to rescue him.

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Personnel from the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army, along with heavy machinery, were deployed to rescue the child.

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