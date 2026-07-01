4-year-old boy who fell into borewell at Ambala village brought out dead

The dead body of four-year-old Nirvair Singh, who fell into a borewell in Ambala on Tuesday morning, was retrieved in the early hours of Wednesday after an around-the-clock rescue operation.

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The rescue operation was completed at around 3:25 am. The boy was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Medical Officer Dr Rishipal said that the boy was examined as soon as he was pulled out of the borewell and rushed to the hospital.

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“Despite all efforts, he was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Since there was water in the borewell, the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem,” he said.

Nirvair, a resident of Dhanaura village, had fallen into the borewell while playing in the fields on Tuesday morning. A rescue operation was launched to rescue him.

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Personnel from the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army, along with heavy machinery, were deployed to rescue the child.

According to the family, Nirvair and his father, Manjeet Singh, had gone to their fields at around 6:30 am to give food to the boy’s grandfather. While playing, he accidentally fell into a borewell on a neighbouring field. On hearing his screams, his father and grandfather raised the alarm. Local residents and an emergency response team rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts, but they could not pull him out.