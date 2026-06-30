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Home / Haryana / Rescue operation on as 4-year-old boy falls into borewell in Ambala

Rescue operation on as 4-year-old boy falls into borewell in Ambala

Rescue under way at Dhanaura village as boy falls into borewell

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A rescue operation in under way after a nearly four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dhanaura village in Ambala on Tuesday morning.
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A rescue operation is under way after a four-year-old boy fell into an open borewell at Dhanaura village in Ambala on Tuesday morning.

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The child has been identified as Nirbhay.

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The incident took place around 7 am when the boy was accompanying his family to agricultural fields and accidentally fell into the borewell.

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Officials reached the spot and launched the rescue. Personnel from the local police, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the Army have been deployed.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Tomer is monitoring the operation.

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Heavy machinery has been pressed into service to aid the rescue efforts.

A camera has been lowered into the borewell to monitor the child’s movement.

Tomer said, “The boy slipped into the borewell while playing. The NDRF is trying to rescue him using specialised equipment, while the Army has been deployed with heavy machinery. If the initial rescue attempt is not successful, a parallel pit will be dug. The borewell is around 220 feet deep and nine inches in diameter.”

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