4-year-old girl gets a new lease of life in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 18

Doctors of Rohtak PGIMS and PGIDS have saved the life of a 4-year-old girl by performing a rare collaborative surgery. The girl had fallen from the roof and had been brought to the Trauma Centre at the institute from Julana township in Jind district.

Tiffin box penetrated brain The girl had fallen from the roof. Her face was badly stuck in a steel tiffin box which had penetrated her brain and oral cavity. Dr Virender Singh, dept of oral & maxilo-facial surgery

“Her face was badly stuck in a steel tiffin box which had penetrated her brain and oral cavity,” stated Dr Virender Singh, senior professor and head, department of oral and maxilo-facial surgery, PGIDS, who examined the patient.

The dental surgeons, along with teams of Dr Teena from the department of anaesthesia and Dr Varun from the department of neurosurgery from Rohtak PGIMS, performed a collaborative surgery on the girl.

The old tiffin box contained a dish-washing soap bar, which was also stuck in the girl’s face and due to which the girl was not able to breathe properly.

“The child is now stable and recovering from the trauma,” said Dr Varun. The girl has been lodged in the ICU of the neurosurgery department and will be discharged after she has recovers, he added.