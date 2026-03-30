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Home / Haryana / 4-year-old girl killed in tempo traveller scooter collision, driver held in Ambala

4-year-old girl killed in tempo traveller scooter collision, driver held in Ambala

People present at the spot caught the tempo traveller's driver immediately

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PTI
Ambala, Updated At : 07:41 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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A four-year-old girl died when the scooter she was riding on with her maternal grandfather was hit by a tempo traveller, police said on Monday.

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The girl was identified as Karam, police said.

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The incident occurred on Sunday when Karam's maternal grandfather, Bagicha Singh, was taking her to a Gurdwara on his scooter on Sunday evening to offer prayers.

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According to the police, the driver of the tempo traveller hit the scooter, leaving Singh and Karam injured. Some of the people present nearby immediately rushed them to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

People present at the spot caught the tempo traveller's driver immediately.

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The police have registered a case against the driver and have placed him under arrest.

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