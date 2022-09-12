4 years on, construction of govt college in Ballabgarh in limbo

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 11

Classes at government college for girls in Ballabgarh are not likely to start this year as the construction work of the college building is yet to be completed.

Two batches already graduated Two batches have passed out without getting a chance to study in the campus. The third might also miss the opportunity if the construction is not completed. An official, Edu dept Covid also a reason of delay The construction of the institution is getting delayed owing to problems regarding funding and hurdles associated with Covid pandemic. Sources, Edu dept

“The construction of Sushma Swaraj Government Girls College is getting delayed owing to problems regarding funding and hurdles associated with Covid pandemic,” claim the sources in the Education Department.

The building is first of its kind in the Ballabgarh subdivision, the construction of which started in 2018.

“Two batches of the UG courses have already graduated without even getting a chance to study in the college campus and the third might also miss this opportunity if the construction is not completed soon,” said an official at the Education Department.

Around 80 per cent of the work is over, but shortage of funds to the tune of Rs 7.5 crore has led to a hold-up of several months.

This has resulted in a delay in handing over the building to the department concerned, said sources, adding that the deadline had been revised more than two times in two years.

“The project was to come up at the cost Rs 15 crore and was to be completed in July 2020. The deadline was extended to July 2021 and then again to July this year,” sources said, adding that the delay was hampering the studies of students.

“Students are at present studying in the borrowed rooms of government schools,” a professor said.

“I regret missing a proper college campus environment,” said a student who graduated this year.

“The college building is expected to be handed over soon as the work is in its last stage,” said a senior district official.

The college has 693 students enrolled in UG courses of BA, BSc and BCom (vocational). These students have been attending classes in 12 rooms of Government Senior Secondary School, Ballabgarh, as a part-time arrangement.

The colleges at Nachauli and Mohna are also facing a similar crisis. They were set up in 2018, but their buildings are yet to become operational.

While the classes of the girls’ college at Nachauli are being held at Government Women’s College, Faridabad, the studies of the government college at Mohna are being held at a government school of the village for four years.