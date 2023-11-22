4-yr-old hit by car in Rohtak, dies

Rohtak, November 21
A four-year-old girl was killed while her father
suffered serious injuries when a car hit them while they were sitting outside their house in the Sheetal Nagar locality on the Jhajjar road in Rohtak on Monday night.
The victim, identified as Sunaina, and her father Devender were taken to the PGIMS here, where she
was declared dead. Her father is currently undergoing treatment.
Investigation Officer Sandeep said the police have registered a case against the car driver under Sections 279, 338 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.
An investigation is underway, the officer added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...