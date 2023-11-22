4-yr-old hit by car in Rohtak, dies

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 21

A four-year-old girl was killed while her father

suffered serious injuries when a car hit them while they were sitting outside their house in the Sheetal Nagar locality on the Jhajjar road in Rohtak on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Sunaina, and her father Devender were taken to the PGIMS here, where she

was declared dead. Her father is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigation Officer Sandeep said the police have registered a case against the car driver under Sections 279, 338 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.

