40 'crime hotspots' identified in Gurugram city

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

, December 20

The city police has identified 40 areas as ‘hotspots’ for crimes, especially snatching and vehicle lifting. Other street-related crimes such as eve teasing and brawls are also rampant in these areas.

Survey findings The police survey reveals that around 200 snatchings are reported every year in the city

Around 60% of the cases are of mobile snatching and rest of chain snatching

In summers, maximum cases of chain snatching were reported while in winters cases of purse and mobile snatching increase

The city reports an average of 3,000 vehicle thefts every year year and a majority vehicles are stolen between 2 am and 4 am

The hotspots, which are under jurisdiction of 10 police stations, have been identified after a study of crime trends in the past 11 months. Majority such crimes have been reported from areas falling under Sohna city, Sector 10 A, Sector 50, Sector 53, Sector 14,Sector 29, Shivaji Nagar, Palam Vihar, and Sadar police stations. The maximum cases are reported from west zone, followed by east zone. Minimum cases have been reported from

Manesar zone.

The police have also claimed that they had identified issues leading to increased incidents of crime in the city. ACP (Crime) Preetpal Sangwan said, “We have not just identified spots but also the reasons behind the crime rate. In some areas, police personnel are less. We need to increase patrolling these areas. In other areas, lack of CCTV cameras and dark spots are cause for concern.”

Special teams had been formed and check posts would be installed at the ‘hotspost’, Sangwan added.

The police are also reaching out to civic agencies for installing traffic lights and CCTV cameras at the hotspots. The police said they would also post cops in civil dress on rotation patrolling and resident awareness.

The police survey also revealed that that around 200 snatchings are reported every year in the city. Around 60 per cent of these cases are of mobile snatching and rest are of gold chain snatching. In summers, maximum cases of chain snatching were reported while in winters cases of purses and mobiles snatching increases. The city reports an average of 3,000 vehicle thefts every year year and majority vehicles are stolen between 2 am

and 4 am.