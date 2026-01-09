40% drop in extortion calls after STF targets overseas gangsters

In a major success for the Haryana Special Task Force (STF), the state has witnessed a nearly 40 per cent reduction in extortion calls following a sustained crackdown on gangsters operating from abroad.

Officials said the extortion rackets, remotely run by gangsters who fled India — mostly during the Covid period — have been hit hard due to intensified action, including deportation efforts. After more than 10 deportations so far, the STF has identified 51 gangsters who escaped overseas. Of these, nine have been detained by international authorities and arrangements are underway to bring them back to India.

To curb criminal activity and prevent further escape, the STF has facilitated the revocation of 41 passports and issuance of 63 lookout circulars based on detailed dossiers shared with central and international agencies.

STF investigations revealed that several detained gangsters were running organised crime networks abroad for years. Among them are Karnal-based gangsters Bhanu Rana and Moni Rana, currently lodged in a detention centre in the US. Gangster Lovepreet has been detained in Armenia, while Venkat Garg is in custody in Georgia. Efforts to deport them are being coordinated with the CBI and Interpol.

Gangster Venkat Garg, a resident of Naraingarh in Haryana, faces over 10 criminal cases and is accused of involvement in multiple crimes across North India, including Delhi. His detention in Georgia has dealt a major blow to gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, as Garg allegedly supplied shooters for several murders and extortion-related attacks.

Bhanu Rana, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is accused of managing an arms supply network spanning Haryana, Punjab and Delhi. His brother Moni Rana, also associated with the Bishnoi gang, allegedly fled India using a fake passport and continued criminal operations from abroad.

Meanwhile, the STF said the whereabouts of several high-profile gangsters, including Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Deepak Nandal, remain unknown, though investigations are ongoing.

“The action has instilled fear in gangsters and faith in citizens. Drop in extortion calls proves it. We have been tracking their foreign hideouts for the past three to four years and sending dossiers to local police. Nine gangsters are currently lodged in detention centres abroad and the process to bring them back to India is underway,” said Satish Balan, IG, STF.