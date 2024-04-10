40 farmers detained

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 9

The police today detained about 40 farmers who were preparing to stage a protest at Surewala chowk on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Uklana in the district during the visit of CM Nayab Singh Saini today.

Farmers’ bodies had announced that they would stage a demonstration during the CM’s rally. However, the police reached the site and detained the farmers. They were taken to a police station and released after the CM’s programme ended.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Nayab Singh Saini