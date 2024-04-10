40 farmers detained

Hisar, April 9
The police today detained about 40 farmers who were preparing to stage a protest at Surewala chowk on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Uklana in the district during the visit of CM Nayab Singh Saini today.
Farmers’ bodies had announced that they would stage a demonstration during the CM’s rally. However, the police reached the site and detained the farmers. They were taken to a police station and released after the CM’s programme ended.
